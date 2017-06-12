By Joseph Ax
| NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 12
NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 12 Defense attorney Brian
McMonagle's arguably biggest courtroom drama, the sex assault
trial of entertainer Bill Cosby, has been a legal rematch with
prosecutor Kevin Steele, who was on the opposing - and losing -
side of a nearly identical 2014 rape case.
In the Cosby trial, McMonagle, 58, wielded his signature
defense style, aggressive cross-examinations and a theatrical
closing argument, to make his case while calling just one
witness on Monday.
A veteran of the Philadelphia legal scene, he made his name
in the district attorney's office prosecuting high-profile
murder cases before moving into private practice in the early
1990s. McMonagle, who went to Capital University Law School in
Columbus, Ohio, has won hundreds of acquittals defending
mobsters, rappers and athletes.
People familiar with McMonagle's past work said he was a
natural choice to defend Cosby, 79, in state court in
Norristown, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb.
Christopher Hall, a former federal prosecutor in the
Philadelphia, said McMonagle was well known for his skill at
cross-examination.
"It requires tremendous concentration and command of the
facts, and the ability to synthesize that in real time," Hall
said.
"There's also an element of affability. I call it emotional
intelligence. Brian has that emotional intelligence."
For Steele, the Montgomery County district attorney,
McMonagle's most rattling win may have been the 2014 rape case.
The defense attorney secured the dismissal of aggravated
indecent assault charges against a high-powered lawyer who was
accused of drugging and raping a female employee.
It is the same charge that Steele is asking a jury to find
Cosby guilty of after the performer was accused of giving pills
to Andrea Constand and sexually assaulting her in 2004.
The 2014 case never went to trial after McMonagle succeeded
in highlighting flaws in police evidence gathering, including a
report that suggested the victim had been given a drugged glass
of wine.
McMonagle used a similar approach in Cosby's trial,
hammering the credibility of expert witnesses while avoiding
taking direct aim at the alleged victims. He opted to let female
colleague Angela Agrusa cross-examine Constand and a witness,
Kelly Johnson, who also said Cosby sexually assaulted her.
His other high-profile successes include the defense of a
Roman Catholic archbishop accused of covering up sex assault by
clergy in Pennsylvania, a former deputy attorney general facing
homicide charges and the acquittal of the city's deputy mayor in
one of the largest U.S. federal corruption cases.
McMonagle tends to play the jury dramatically, raising his
voice in exasperation at testimony he does not believe and
gesturing.
In his closing argument on Monday, McMonagle asked jurors,
"If I did anything or said anything that offended any of your
number, hold it against me," not Cosby. "Sometimes I wear
emotions on my sleeve. That isn't always a good look for a
lawyer."
(Additional reporting by Brendan Pierson in New York; Writing
by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Scott Malone, Jonathan Oatis and
Bill Trott)