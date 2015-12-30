Dec 30 A Pennsylvania prosecutor who campaigned
for district attorney on the promise of becoming the first in
the United States to charge comedian Bill Cosby with sexual
assault fulfilled his pledge on Wednesday, a week before he
officially takes office.
Kevin Steele, a Democrat elected in November to serve as
Montgomery County district attorney, announced a single felony
charge against Cosby, who has been accused of drugging and
sexually assaulting dozens of women dating back to the 1960's.
"Reopening this case was not a question. Rather, reopening
this case was our duty as law enforcement officers with a sworn
obligation to uphold our constitutions and to uphold the law,"
Steele told a news conference.
Neither Cosby nor his representatives could be reached for
comment. They have consistently denied allegations of sexual
misconduct.
The charge stemmed from allegations that Cosby drugged and
sexually assaulted a woman in 2004 at his Philadelphia-area
mansion. The accuser, Andrea Constand, a former basketball team
manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, settled a civil
case against Cosby in 2006.
In a deposition taken for the civil lawsuit, Cosby said he
supplied women with sedatives before sex.
The case against Cosby was opened earlier this year by the
current district attorney, Risa Vetri Ferman, who will be sworn
in as county judge on January 5. Steele had served as her deputy
prosecutor.
Cosby was charged days before the statute of limitations was
due to run out on the case involving Constand. The statute of
limitations has expired on many of the other accusations against
Cosby.
In the weeks running up to the November election, Steele and
his Republican opponent Bruce Castor said publicly that they
would make prosecuting Cosby a top priority if elected.
Castor was district attorney in 2004, and he declined to
file charges against Cosby when the case was brought to him,
citing weak evidence.
The decision not to prosecute became a focal point of
Steele's election campaign, with him saying that Castor had
"failed the victims."
"Castor didn't even try," one of Steele's 30-second
televised campaign ads claimed.
In the weeks leading up the election, in which Steele won
50.33 percent to Castor's 49.67 percent, Steele touted his
record of successfully prosecuting sex offenders.
At Wednesday's press conference, Steele said new evidence
had emerged in the case earlier this year.
Experts have said the case against Cosby, who has been
bombarded with accusations of sexual assault by more than 50
women, strengthened in the decade since Constand filed her
complaint.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Frank McGurty, Toni
Reinhold)