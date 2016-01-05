Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BOSTON Jan 5 A U.S. magistrate judge on Tuesday agreed to delay the deposition of Bill Cosby's wife in connection with a defamation lawsuit filed against the comedian by seven women who have accused him of sexual assault. (Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Richard Valdmanis)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order