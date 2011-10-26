(Releads with band agreeing to change name)
LONDON Oct 26 A band on the British edition of
the X Factor talent show will change its name after a music
charity with the same name complained to the show's creator
Simon Cowell about the risk of confusion.
Rhythmix, a 12-year-old charity that gives music lessons to
juvenile offenders and other vulnerable young people, called on
Cowell and his entertainment holdings company, Simco Ltd, to end
efforts to seek a European trademark for Rhythmix.
Tens of thousands of people joined a Facebook group
supporting the charity after it said the music show had
initially ignored its requests for the four-member girl band to
change its name.
An X Factor spokesman said the band had been unaware of the
charity when its chose its name and that it had decided to come
up with a new one.
"At the request of the charity Rhythmix, the members of the
girl group Rhythmix have decided to change their name," the
spokesman said.
Cowell's company Syco Entertainment and TalkbackTHAMES,
which co-produces the musical talent show, said they supported
the band's decision. The new name will be disclosed later, the
spokesman added in a statement.
No one at the music charity could immediately be reached to
comment on the name change.
In an open letter to Cowell, the charity's chief executive
Mark Davyd had described the row as a "ridiculously overblown
storm in a tiny teacup (that) you can resolve it in a matter of
seconds".
(Reporting by Robert Lucas; Editing by Steve Addison)