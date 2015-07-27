HONG KONG, July 27 (IFR/LPC) - Credit Agricole CIB has appointed Atul Sodhi as head of its newly created debt origination and advisory team in Asia Pacific, in a move that merges the bank's debt capital markets, loans and ratings advisory businesses in the region, sources said.

Sodhi, who is the French lender's head of loan syndication, debt optimisation and distribution, Asia Pacific, will take up his new role with immediate effect. He will report to Jean-Francois Balay, global head of debt optimisation and distribution, and Tim Hall, global head of DCM. He will also report locally to Marc-Andre Poirier, senior regional officer for Asia Pacific. For global markets-related matters, Sodhi will report to Franck Dargent, head of global markets, Asia Pacific.

The newly created team comprises the current debt capital markets and the debt optimisation and distribution teams in charge of loans origination and ratings advisory within Asia Pacific. The new team will include a corporate origination team with Christophe Cretot at the helm, and a financial institutions origination team, the head for which would be appointed later.

The rationale for the creation of the new group is to improve coordination among the various debt-related teams and provide clients with a broader range of debt solutions across loan and bond markets, one source familiar with the matter said.

The new role is a big step for Sodhi, who joined the French bank in India in 1997. He moved to Hong Kong in 2007 to head the bank's loan business, and was also the chairman of the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association for three years before stepping down from the industry body in May this year. (Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti; Editing by Luis Morais)