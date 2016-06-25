June 25 Bill Cunningham, the New York Times fashion photographer known for his shots of emerging trends on the streets of New York City, died on Saturday at age of 87 after being hospitalized for a stroke, the newspaper said.

Cunningham worked for the New York Times for nearly 40 years, operating "as a dedicated chronicler of fashion and as an unlikely cultural anthropologist," the newspaper said. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Mary Milliken)