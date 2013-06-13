LONDON, June 13 Veteran nature show presenter
David Attenborough said on Thursday he had recovered
sufficiently from heart surgery to reschedule a sell-out tour of
Australia for next month.
Attenborough, 87, known for his wildlife documentaries,
earlier this month cancelled his speaking tour "A Life On Earth"
to Canberra, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne to undergo
emergency surgery.
Less than two weeks after having a pacemaker inserted,
Attenborough said he was on the mend and ready to reschedule his
Australian trip.
"Thank you everyone for all your wonderful and kind
messages. Everything went well. I will see you in Australia very
soon," Attenborough said in a statement.
A spokesman for Lateral Events, promoter of the tour, said
Attenborough had received the all-clear to travel to Australia
and would start a three-week tour of six cities from July 11.
The BBC presenter, who was knighted in 1985, is best known
for his documentary series including "Life on Earth", "Frozen
Planet" and most recently "Africa".
Asked earlier this year if he was ready to retire,
Attenborough told the UK's Daily Express newspaper: "I don't
want to slow down. Retirement would be so boring."
(Reporting by Constance Watson, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)