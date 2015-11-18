LOS ANGELES Nov 17 Retired English soccer star
David Beckham, an international celebrity both on and off the
field, was named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive," on
Tuesday.
"It's a huge honor," Beckham, 40, told People of being
handed the title on its 30th anniversary. "I'm very pleased to
accept."
The soccer legend and husband of pop star and fashion
designer Victoria Beckham has long been known for his chiseled
good looks.
He has been featured in advertisements for Pepsi, Adidas,
and modeled underwear for Giorgio Armani, but the sportsman and
father of four told People he has never thought of himself as
"an attractive, sexy person."
"I mean I like to wear nice clothes and nice suits and look
and feel good, but I don't ever think of myself that way," he
said.
Beckham's wife, Victoria, 41, was supportive of his new
title, he said.
"I would hope that she feels this way about me all the time
anyway," he told People.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Toby Chopra)