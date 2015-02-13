Feb 12 New York Times media columnist David Carr died at the newspaper's office on Thursday, the paper reported. He was 58.

Carr penned the widely-read Media Equation column that appeared in the Monday business section and focused on "media as it intersects with business, culture and government," according to his biography on the New York Times website.

The Times did not provide a cause of death. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Kim Coghill)