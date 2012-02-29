UPDATE 3-Snap seeks valuation of up to $18.5 bln in highly awaited IPO
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
Feb 29 Davy Jones, former lead singer of the 1960s made-for-television pop band The Monkees, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Florida, according to an official from the local medical examiner's office.
Jones, 66, born in Manchester, England, became the principal teen idol of the rock quartet featured on the NBC comedy series "The Monkees," which was inspired in part by the Beatles film "A Hard Day's Night" and ran from the fall of 1966 to August of 1968.
Although not allowed to play their own instruments on their early records, Jones and his three cohorts - Micky Dolenz, Michael Nesmith and Peter Tork - had several hits that sold millions of copies, including "Last Train to Clarksville" and "I'm a Believer." (Reporting by Christine Kearney; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Greg McCune and Vicki Allen)
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.
Feb 16 Alphabet Inc's Google said on Thursday it partnered with Telenor ASA to roll out Rich Communications Services (RCS), an upgraded messaging service, to the Norwegian telecoms company's subscribers in Asia and Europe.
Feb 16 Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said it would explore strategic alternatives, bowing to pressure from U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors, which has said the company would make a "great acquisition target".