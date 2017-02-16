By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 16 The woman who real estate
scion Robert Durst is charged with murdering 16 years ago in Los
Angeles confided to a mutual friend that Durst had privately
confessed to killing his wife nearly two decades earlier, that
friend testified on Thursday.
The testimony from Nick Chavin, 72, a New York advertising
executive, appeared to buttress the assertions of prosecutors
that Durst killed his longtime confidante Susan Berman in
December 2000 because of what she knew about his wife's unsolved
demise in 1982.
Durst's ties to both cases, and his 2003 acquittal in the
killing and dismemberment of a Texas neighbor, were chronicled
last year on HBO in its popular documentary series "The Jinx,"
drawing national attention to various mysteries surrounding the
multimillionaire defendant.
Chavin testified on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court
that he disbelieved Berman at first when she told him that Durst
had admitted to her that he killed his wife, Kathleen, then a
fourth-year medical student in New York.
"My relationship with Bob (Durst) was very close, and I
couldn't believe that he would have committed a crime like
that," Chavin testified, saying his conversations with Berman
occurred relatively soon after Kathleen Durst's disappearance.
Chavin said he challenged Berman to tell him why she thought
Durst had killed his wife.
"She said, 'Because he told me,'" Chavin added.
Chavin also testified that Berman had said it was important
to "protect" their mutual friend, Robert Durst, because nothing
could be done to bring back his wife. Chavin acknowledged under
questioning from a prosecutor that he only told police about his
pivotal conversations with Berman after she was found slain.
Berman, 55, was found shot to death execution-style in her
home a couple of months after it was revealed that police in New
York had reopened their investigation into the disappearance and
presumed killing of Kathleen Durst.
Durst, 73, is charged with first-degree murder in Berman's
death and has pleaded not guilty. He has been questioned in the
probe of his wife's disappearance but her body was never found,
and Durst was not been charged in that case.
Chavin's identity was kept secret until he took the witness
stand on Wednesday, and prosecutors have said he feared his life
may be put in danger by testifying.
Judge Mark Windham invoked rare procedures in allowing
Chavin and one other witness to testify on videotape in case
either of them dies or is incapacitated before Durst's trial,
which is not expected to begin before next year.
Durst was formally charged with the Berman killing a day
after HBO aired the final episode of its series, in which he was
recorded muttering to himself off-camera: "What the hell did I
do? Killed them all, of course."
Durst is not involved in managing his New York family's
significant real estate holdings. But prosecutors have put his
estimated net worth at some $100 million.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman and
David Gregorio)