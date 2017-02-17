By Phoenix Tso
| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Feb 17 Robert Durst, the real
estate scion tied to slayings explored in HBO's series "The
Jinx," was expected to face a third day of testimony from an old
friend connecting him to the murder of a close confidante.
Nick Chavin, 72, a New York advertising executive, said on
Thursday that Durst privately confessed to him in 2014 that he
killed Susan Berman, a close confidante Durst stands charged
with murdering.
Chavin also testified that Berman, a mutual friend, had
confided to him decades before that Durst admitted to her that
he killed his wife, Kathleen Durst who vanished in 1982 when the
couple lived in New York.
Durst, 73, is charged with first-degree murder in Berman's
execution-style shooting in Los Angeles and has pleaded not
guilty. He also has denied having anything to do with the
disappearance of his wife, whose body was never found. He was
not charged in that probe.
Durst's ties to both cases, and his 2003 acquittal in the
killing and dismemberment of a Texas neighbor, were chronicled
last year on HBO in its popular documentary series "The Jinx,"
drawing national attention to various mysteries surrounding the
multimillionaire defendant.
Durst was formally charged with the Berman killing a day
after HBO aired the final episode of its series, in which Durst
was recorded muttering to himself off-camera: "What the hell did
I do? Killed them all, of course."
Durst told authorities after his arrest that he smoked
marijuana daily and was high on methamphetamine during his
appearance on "The Jinx," according to court records.
On Friday, Chavin was scheduled to answer more questions
from prosecutors and could also face cross-examination by
Durst's attorneys.
Berman, 55, was found shot to death in her home a couple of
months after it was revealed that police in New York had
reopened an investigation into the disappearance and presumed
slaying of Kathleen Durst, who was a medical student in New York
when she vanished.
Prosecutors have asserted Robert Durst killed Berman in
December 2000 because of what she knew about his wife's unsolved
disappearance.
The judge, in a rare arrangement, allowed Chavin and another
witness to take the witness stand early in the case, with their
testimony videotaped and preserved in the event that they die or
become incapacitated before Durst's trial, which is not expected
to begin before next year.
(Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Alistair Bell)