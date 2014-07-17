July 17 Stage actress Elaine Stritch, whose career on Broadway and London's West End spanned more than 60 years, died at age 89 on Thursday, her spokesman said.

Stritch, who won Emmys for roles on TV's "30 Rock" and "Law & Order," died in Birmingham, Michigan, a suburb of her native Detroit, from natural causes. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by Mary Milliken and Chizu Nomiyama)