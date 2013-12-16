LOS ANGELES Dec 15 Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine, whose film career was marked by her long-running rivalry with her sister, Olivia de Havilland, died on Sunday at age 96 at her home in Carmel, California, Hollywood's two trade publications reported.

The Hollywood Reporter said Fontaine's death from natural causes was confirmed by the star's assistant, Susan Pfeiffer.

Among Fontaine's most memorable films was the Alfred Hitchcock picture "Suspicion," co-starring Cary Grant, for which she won an Academy Award in 1942, beating out her sister in the competition. (Reporting by Steve Gorman; editing by Christopher Wilson)