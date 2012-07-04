LOS ANGELES, July 4 Singer Frank Ocean, a rising
star who is part of the rap collective Odd Future, has revealed
online that his first love was a man, an admission of same-sex
attraction that is seen as groundbreaking for the world of hip
hop.
Ocean late on Tuesday posted on Twitter a link to his
writings on his Tumblr blog page that described his coming to
terms with his sexual orientation. But he did not specifically
call himself gay.
The post, which music mogul Russell Simmons called
courageous and a "big day" for hip hop, came as Ocean faced
rumors about his sexuality due to content on his forthcoming
album, "Channel Orange," that one reviewer pointed out had
love-themed lyrics with the word "him" instead of "her."
The posting by Ocean also followed the disclosure on Monday
by CNN journalist Anderson Cooper that he is gay.
Hip hop has often faced criticism for being hostile to gays.
Last year, the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation singled
out Tyler, The Creator - a rap star whose real name is Tyler
Gregory Okonma and who leads Odd Future - for lyrics GLAAD said
were derogatory toward homosexuals.
In the 24-year-old Ocean's post on Tuesday, he described
meeting a young man four summers ago.
"I was 19 years old. He was too. We spent that summer, and
the summer after, together. Everyday almost. And on the days we
were together, time would glide," Ocean wrote.
"... Until it was time to sleep. Sleep I would often share
with him," he added.
The post goes on to describe the relationship as Ocean's
"first love," although he said he had other relationships with
women. He described how he told the young man his feelings for
him, but the man did not admit to similar feelings until years
later.
Hip hop producer Simmons, in a post on his website Global
Grind, called Ocean's admission courageous.
"Today is a big day for hip-hop," Simmons wrote. "It is a
day that will define who we really are. How compassionate will
we be? How loving can we be? How inclusive are we?"
The text of Ocean's post is described as having been written
in December 2011. In a preface post on his Tumblr page, Ocean
said he had originally intended to include the note in the
"thank you" section of the credits for his "Channel Orange"
album, which is due to be released on July 17.
Ocean's hit songs include "Novacane" and "Swim Good."
(Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Peter Cooney)