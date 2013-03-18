LONDON, March 18 British actor Frank Thornton, who played the pompous Captain Peacock in the television department store sitcom "Are You Being Served?", has died aged 92, his agent said on Monday.

David Daly said Thornton died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Barnes, London, on Saturday.

Thornton, who mainly played comedy roles, was also known for his role as Truly in "Last of the Summer Wine" and starred in comedies such as "Hancock's Half Hour", "The Goodies" and "Steptoe and Son".

Thornton was best known for his role of Captain Stephen Peacock, an uptight store walker who bragged about his wartime exploits in "Are You Being Served?".

The sitcom, packed with double entendres and sexual innuendoes, ran for 13 years from 1972 and was based in the fictional London department store Grace Brothers.

The series became popular in the United States on PBS stations and on BBC America, as well as in many Commonwealth nations around the world.

Thornton is survived by his wife of 67 years, Beryl, daughter Jane and three grandchildren.

"I have been Frank's agent since 1986 and he has been the most wonderful client as well as being a great friend. He will be sorely missed," Daly said in a statement. (Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith; Editing by Jon Hemming)