ROME, June 21 An autopsy on the body of James Gandolfini, star of the U.S. Emmy-winning series "The Sopranos," confirmed on Friday that he had died of a heart attack, a hospital source said.

The source, who asked not to be identified, said Gandolfini's death late on Wednesday in a Rome hotel was the result of "natural causes, a heart attack". (Reporting By Steve Scherer and Antonio Denti, writing by Catherine Hornby; Editing by Janet Lawrence)