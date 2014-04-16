BOGOTA, April 16 Nobel Prize-winning Colombian
author Gabriel Garcia Marquez has recovered from pneumonia but
his condition remains "delicate", Colombia's President Juan
Manuel Santos said on Wednesday.
Garcia Marquez, who was hospitalized for nine days in Mexico
City for dehydration and a lung and urinary infection, has been
receiving treatment at his home since being released last week.
A newspaper report this week said the 87-year-old author was
receiving palliative care for lung, liver and lymphatic cancer,
but Santos said it was false.
"What they told me is that he had pneumonia, he has got over
that, he remains in delicate health which is a reality of his
age," Santos told reporters after speaking to a member of Garcia
Marquez's family.
"It is not true what was published in the Mexican newspaper
that he is riddled with cancer, that's not true."
Garcia Marquez, whose career has spanned journalism to
fantastical novels that defined the genre of magical realism,
lives in Mexico City.
