BERLIN, June 18 Television host Stefan Raab, who famously took Chancellor Angela Merkel to task in an election debate, is unexpectedly quitting after 16 years as one of Germany's most popular media personalities.

"I've decided to hang my TV shoes up at the end of this year," Raab said in his show on Wednesday night.

The move sent his ProSieben network's share price tumbling by up to 2.4 percent on the Frankfurt exchange.

The 48-year-old Raab, a trained butcher with buck teeth whose late night "TV Total" talk show drew top ratings, was famed for shows with an irreverent style and entertaining interviews.

In an interview with Will Smith, Raab persuaded the U.S. actor to show him the secrets behind his head movements while the two rapped in a "Men in Black" duet to his ukuele.

The show aired four nights a week, featuring Raab making jokes while showing blunders that appeared in broadcasts at ProSieben and other networks.

In Germany's 2013 elections, he was invited to be one of four TV anchors asking the candidates questions. There were at first objections because Raab was seen as an entertainer, not a journalist. But others wanted him due to his ability to reach younger voters.

Raab asked Merkel some of the toughest questions in the debate, interrupting her frequently and putting her on the ropes about her vague comments on whether a motorway tax was coming.

Her answer to his question about the tax is still cited in German reports on the tax today.

"There won't be a motorway toll as long as I'm in charge," she said. She later changed her view.

He also showed little respect in demanding clear answers from her on when Germany would start reducing its debts.

Raab began as a freelance music producer in Cologne in 1990 and worked for VIVA music video channel in Germany before starting his talk show on ProSieben in 1999.

He also developed the "Schlag den Raab" ("Beat the Host" or "Beat the Star") TV game show format that was adopted around the world.

