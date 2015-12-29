LOS ANGELES Dec 29 "Glee" star Mark Salling was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child pornography, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Salling, 33, who played brash high school football player Noah "Puck" Puckerman on the hit U.S. TV show about an unlikely school choir, was taken into custody in the Sunland neighborhood north of Los Angeles, LAPD officer Liliana Preciado said.

He was being booked into a downtown Los Angeles jail, she said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Jill Serjeant in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)