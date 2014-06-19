LOS ANGELES, June 19 Lyricist Gerry Goffin, who co-wrote some of the biggest hit songs of the 1960s with his former wife and longtime collaborator Carole King, died on Thursday at age 75, King said in a message posted on Facebook.

Goffin, who died of natural causes at his Beverly Hills home, co-wrote numerous top-40 singles with King, including "The Loco-Motion," "Chains," "One Fine Day," "I'm Into Something Good" and "Up on the Roof," many of which were hits for other performers.

Goffin and King divorced in 1968. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Bill Trott)