Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 6 Country musician Merle Haggard, who emerged from prison to become the poetic voice of the working man with hits such as "Mama Tried" and "If We Make It Through December," died on Wednesday, his 79th birthday, said the Associated Press, quoting his manager.
Manager Frank Mull told the AP the country icon died in Palo Cedro, California, of pneumonia. (Editing by Diane Craft)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order