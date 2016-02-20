Feb 20 Author Harper Lee, who led a mostly quiet life after the publication of her 1960 classic of American literature "To Kill a Mockingbird," was laid to rest on Saturday following a private memorial service at a church in her Alabama home town, her attorney said.

The service comes just one day after Lee's attorney said she had died in her sleep on Friday at age 89 in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama.

The funeral service attended by Lee's family and friends was held at First United Methodist Church in Monroeville, with Auburn University professor emeritus Wayne Flynt delivering the eulogy, said Lee's attorney, Tonja Carter.

The acclaimed author of "To Kill a Mockingbird" and its companion piece published last year, "Go Set a Watchman," was laid to rest at her family burial plot, alongside her father, mother and one sister, Alice, Carter said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Marguerita Choy)