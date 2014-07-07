NEW YORK, July 7 Actor Harrison Ford is
recuperating from surgery after breaking his leg, but the injury
on the set of "Star Wars: Episode VII" will force a two-week
hiatus in filming, the Walt Disney Studios said.
News of the stoppage comes after Disney initially said
filming would continue on schedule while Ford recovered. But
shooting is on track to wrap up in the fall, the studio said,
and the release date remains December 2015.
"In August, the team will take a brief two-week hiatus while
adjustments to the current production schedule are made as actor
Harrison Ford recovers from a leg injury," Disney said in a
statement posted on Sunday on the website StarWars.com.
Ford, 71, was injured on the set of the reboot of George
Lucas' blockbuster "Star Wars" franchise last month during
filming in England. The best actor Oscar-nominee for his role in
"Witness" in 1986 is reprising his role as Han Solo in the film
that is being directed by J.J. Abrams.
Actress Carrie Fisher and Mark Hamill will also reprise
their roles in the film and will be joined by Oscar-winner
Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis, Adam Driver and Oscar Isaac.
Disney also announced that two new actors, Briton Pip
Andersen and American Crystal Clarke, who were selected from
more than 37,000 people during open casting calls, will have
roles in the film.
It is the first of three new movies that will continue the
saga created by George Lucas, after Disney purchased Lucasfilm
in 2012 for $4.05 billion.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; editing by Mary Milliken and
Gunna Dickson)