June 13 Henry Hill, the mobster turned
government informant portrayed in the book "Wiseguy" and later
the movie "Goodfellas," has died after a long illness, his
fiance's son said. He was 69.
Hill died at a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, Nate
Caserta, son of Lisa Schinelli Caserta, told ABC News.
"Henry was one of the most laid back chill guys ever,"
Caserta wrote on his Facebook page. "It breaks my heart knowing
I will never get to talk to him again."
Hill was a member of the Lucchese mafia family in New York
in the 1960s through the 1980s. His most famous mafia heist
netted $5 million in cash from Lufthansa at John F. Kennedy
International Airport in 1978.
After becoming an informant for the FBI and entering the
government's witness protection program, Hill testified against
his former organized crime bosses.
His story was portrayed in Nicholas Pileggi's 1986 book
"Wiseguys," which was adapted by Martin Scorsese in the 1990
film "Goodfellas," starring actor Ray Liotta in the role of
Hill.
(Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Eric Beech)