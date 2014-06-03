LONDON, June 3 (IFR) - Georg Grodzki, Legal & General's head of credit research, is to leave the UK financial services provider and take a career break, according to market sources.

Grodzki has been at L&G for seven years, having joined from RBC Capital Markets where he was head of credit research for six years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Before that, he was head of credit research at Credit Suisse First Boston for eight years, and a senior analyst at Moody's from 1989 to 1993.

This is the second high profile departure from L&G's credit team this year. Grodzki follows Robert Kendrick, who left the company in March to join Schroders as a credit analyst.

L&G declined to comment on the departure or any future plans for replacing Grodzki, and has previously pointed to the fact that the credit team has some 60 professionals made up of a mixture of fund managers and analysts. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan; Editing by Helene Durand and Julian Baker)