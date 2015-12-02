NEW YORK Dec 2 If you want to be an Instagram
star, you had better be female and get a cat. Or be Taylor
Swift.
All of the Top 10 most-liked images of 2015 on the social
media platform featured women, including pop stars Beyonce and
Selena Gomez, according to an Instagram list released on
Wednesday.
But Swift captured five of the top spots with three photos
of the 25-year-old country-pop star with her white cat Meredith,
one of the huge bunch of white roses she got from rapper Kanye
West after the pair settled a long-running feud at the MTV Video
Music Awards, and another of her with Scottish DJ boyfriend
Calvin Harris.
The "Shake It Off" singer also has the most followers - more
than 49 million - on the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook Inc
, that has 400 million plus global users.
However, the top place for 2015 went to 20-year-old fashion
model and TV reality star Kendall Jenner's "heart hair" photo,
which has been liked more than 3.2 million times since it was
posted in July.
Jenner's younger sister Kylie took the fourth spot with her
high school graduation photo. Both are members of the Kardashian
family.
(Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)