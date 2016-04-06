CHICAGO, April 6 Hinting at a possible pregnancy, Janet Jackson announced on Wednesday that she was temporarily halting her world tour because of a "sudden change" that required her and her husband to plan a family.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour. Please if you could try and understand that it's important that I do this now. I have to rest up, doctor's orders," Jackson said in a video selfie on Twitter.

Jackson, who wore glasses and a white collared shirt in the video, said she has not forgotten her fans and will continue the "Unbreakable World Tour" as soon as she can. She thanked her dancers, band, crew and fans for their love, support and loyalty.

The tour, which was in its second leg, launched on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Suzannah Gonzales; Editing by Paul Simao)