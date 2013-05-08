LOS ANGELES May 8 American actress Jeanne
Cooper, who starred on the daytime television soap opera "The
Young and the Restless" for four decades, died on Wednesday, her
son, actor Corbin Bernsen, said. Cooper was 84.
"My mother passed away this morning just a short time ago,
peaceful with my sister by her side, in her sleep," Bernsen said
in a post on Facebook.
Bernsen had been updating the status of Cooper's health on
Facebook and Twitter over the past few weeks. Neither the cause
of Cooper's death nor what she had been suffering from has been
disclosed.
Cooper joined the cast of CBS network's "The Young and the
Restless," in its first season in 1973, and portrayed the boozy
and wealthy Katherine Chancellor. She was still a cast member at
the time of her death although her character recently underwent
surgery for a brain tumor.
Known as the "The Duchess" and the "Grand Dame of Genoa
City," the Chancellor character is credited with giving the
series a dash of controversy during its beginnings and becoming
an iconic figure in U.S. television soap opera genre.
Cooper's cast mates took to Twitter to remember an enduring
star of U.S. daytime television.
"A very sad day for all of us," co-star Jessica Collins
posted on Twitter.
"Heaven just gained one feisty angel," said Melissa Claire
Egan, another actress on the series.
Cooper, a daytime Emmy winner, also brought her personal
life onto the show in 1984 when footage of her real-life
facelift was used to depict her character undergoing the same
procedure.
Cooper was born in Taft, California, in 1928 and began her
professional screen acting career in the 1953 film "The Redhead
from Wyoming."
She also appeared on several television shows in the 1950s
and 1960s, including "The Twilight Zone" and "Perry Mason,"
before joining "The Young and the Restless."
Cooper had three children, Caren, Collin and Corbin, who
currently stars on the comedy-drama series "Psych" on the USA
Network.