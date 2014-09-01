Aug 31 Actress Jenny McCarthy and pop star turned reality television star Donnie Wahlberg have tied the knot in Chicago, family and media said on Sunday.

McCarthy, a former co-host of the daytime talk show, "The View," and Wahlberg, part of 1980s boy band New Kids on the Block, held their ceremony in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles, WGN-TV said.

The couple announced their engagement in April, with plans to wed Labor Day weekend in New York City.

Donnie's brother, actor Mark Wahlberg, was not at the ceremony, but posted a message and video on photo sharing site Instagram saying he and his family "wish we could be there." "Congratulations from all of us," it said.

Donnie and Mark Wahlberg currently co-star on a reality television show called "Wahlburgers" that focuses on brother Paul's Massachusetts restaurant. (Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)