LOS ANGELES Nov 3 Actor and film producer Jessica Chastain sank both her hands and feet into cement outside Hollywood's famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, honouring a career that has brought her two Oscar nominations.

The 39-year-old Californian, famous for starring in "Zero Dark Thirty", "The Help", "Interstellar", and "A Most Violent Year", will appear again on the big screen on Nov. 25 as a powerful lobbyist in the political thriller "Miss Sloane".

"I've played fantastic characters in my career," Chastain said, wiping away tears.

"I've learned so much from the women I've had the privilege to embody. I've learned that there are different ways to be brave and strong, and kind and loving."

Chastain, a gender equality advocate, had her breakout year in 2011, with the release of six films and an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in "The Help".

In 2013, her role as a CIA analyst in "Zero Dark Thirty", a film about the decade-long U.S. hunt for Osama bin Laden, landed her another Oscar nomination, this time for best actress.

"Jessica is possessed of keen intelligence and enormous, enormous range. A sublime grace coupled with an almost feral intensity," said "Zero Dark Thirty" director, Kathryn Bigelow.

