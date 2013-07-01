NEW YORK, July 1 Singer and fashion designer
Jessica Simpson gave birth to her second child, a boy named Ace
Knute, at a Los Angeles hospital on Sunday.
Simpson, 32, and her fiance, former football player Eric
Johnson, also have a daughter, Maxwell Drew, who was born in May
2012.
"Ace Knute (pronounced Ka-nute) Johnson has arrived! Mom and
baby are doing great," her representative told Us Weekly
magazine. "Jessica, Eric and Maxwell are thrilled to welcome the
new addition to their family."
Simpson, who is also an actress and appeared in the 2005
film, "The Dukes of Hazzard," has been engaged to Johnson since
November 2010.
She was a teen pop star and starred in a TV reality show
with her then-husband Nick Lachey, a member of the boy band 98
degrees. The couple divorced after three years of marriage.
Simpson, who designs a line of clothing and accessories,
also appears on the TV fashion contest show, "Fashion Stars" and
is a spokeswoman for Weight Watchers.
Johnson, 33, played for the San Francisco 49ers and the New
Orleans Saints.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Vicki Allen)