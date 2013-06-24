LOS ANGELES, June 24 The creator of the
"Kick-Ass" action film franchise said on Monday that he was
"baffled" over why its star Jim Carrey has publicly objected to
violence in the movie since Carrey's character takes an anti-gun
stance and refuses to fire a weapon.
Comedic actor Carrey, 51, said on Twitter that the December
shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown,
Connecticut, had changed his mind about the violent superhero
film that is due to open in theaters in August.
"I did Kickass a month b4 (before) Sandy Hook and now in all
good conscience I cannot support that level of violence," Carrey
posted on Twitter on Sunday.
The shooting killed 26 people, including 20 children and
intensified a push for gun control in the United States.
Mark Millar, who wrote the comic books on which "Kick-Ass"
and its sequel "Kick-Ass 2" are based and serves as a producer
on the films, rebutted Carrey's comments in a post on his
website, saying the film deals with the "consequences of
violence."
"I'm baffled by this sudden announcement as nothing seen in
this picture wasn't in the screenplay eighteen months ago,"
Millar said. "Yes, the body-count is very high, but a movie
called 'Kick-Ass 2' really has to do what it says on the tin."
Carrey, who in the past has spoken out in support of
gun-control, said on Twitter he was not ashamed of the film but
that the Sandy Hook shooting "caused a change in my heart."
The "Ace Ventura" star plays Colonel Stars and Stripes in
"Kick-Ass 2," the follow-up to 2010's "Kick-Ass," starring Chloe
Moretz and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, in which a young girl teams up
with a nerdy teenage boy to fight evil bullies.
"Ironically, Jim's character in 'Kick-Ass 2' is a born-again
Christian and the big deal we made of the fact that he refuses
to fire a gun is something he told us attracted him to the role
in the first place," Millar said.
"Ultimately, this is his decision, but I've never quite
bought the notion that violence in fiction leads to violence in
real-life any more than Harry Potter casting a spell creates
more Boy Wizards in real-life," Millar added.
Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures, the film's
distributor, had no comment.