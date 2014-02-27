Feb 27 Jim Lange, the host of the "Dating Game" TV show, died on Tuesday at his home in California at the age of 81 after suffering a heart attack, his wife said on Tuesday.

Lange, who was born in St. Paul, Minn., worked in radio and as a disc jockey before joining the "Dating Game". Contestants on the show, which debuted in 1965, chose a date from three candidates after asking a series of questions.

Michael Jackson, Farrah Fawcett and Steve Martin were among the celebrity contestants who appeared on the show.

Lange also hosted other game shows including "$100,000 Name That Tune." After leaving television he returned to radio where he worked until retiring in 2005.

His wife Nancy told NBC's "Today" morning news show that although her husband was best known for his television work his real love was radio.

Lange is survived by his wife, five children, two stepchildren and four grandchildren.

