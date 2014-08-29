(Corrects spelling of vocal cord in 1st, 3rd paragraphs)

NEW YORK Aug 29 Comedian Joan Rivers rested comfortably on Friday at a New York hospital where she was admitted after she suffered cardiac arrest and stopped breathing during a vocal cord procedure, a spokeswoman said.

There was no change in her condition from late on Thursday, when daughter Melissa Rivers issued a statement saying her 81-year-old mother was resting comfortably, said Mount Sinai Hospital spokeswoman Lucia Lee.

The brash comedian and fashion critic had gone to a New York clinic for a vocal cord procedure on Thursday.

Without identifying Rivers specifically, the Fire Department of New York said a patient reported to be in cardiac arrest was taken to Mount Sinai from Yorkville Endoscopy by emergency workers at mid-morning.

Rivers is considered a pioneer for women in stand-up comedy. The Brooklyn native, who graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Barnard College, played the 1960s comedy club scene with others who also would go on to become stars, including Bill Cosby, Richard Pryor, Woody Allen and George Carlin.

In 1983, she earned one of the biggest gigs in the business when "The Tonight Show" host, the late Johnny Carson, crowned her as his regular guest host.

She went on to host a daytime show "The Joan Rivers Show."

More recently, she has found a niche on the awards show circuit, turning her biting wit on the fashion faux pas of Hollywood celebrities.

Known too for her penchant for plastic surgery and with a reputation for being a ceaseless worker, Rivers also has starred alongside her daughter in the WE TV reality show "Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?" (Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by Bill Trott)