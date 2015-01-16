NEW YORK Jan 16 The New York outpatient clinic
where comedian Joan Rivers was treated a week before her death
last year will have until March to fix its problems so it can
retain its federal accreditation and funding, a government
health agency said.
Rivers, a brash, pioneering comedian who broke new ground
for women in stand-up comedy, suffered cardiac arrest during an
examination of her throat and vocal cords at Yorkville Endoscopy
on Manhattan's Upper East Side. She died on Sept. 4 at the age
of 81 in a New York hospital.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said on
Monday the clinic did not meet the conditions for coverage as a
supplier of ambulatory surgical services and would be terminated
at the end of January.
However, in a letter to the clinic released on Friday the
CMS postponed the date.
"CMS hereby extends the date of termination by 30 days until
March 2, 2015," the agency said.
No one was immediately available at the clinic to comment.
If Yorkville Endoscopy does not fix problems that were
uncovered during an investigation by the New York State
Department of Health, it will not be reimbursed for services to
Medicare beneficiaries under the program.
The health department cited numerous problems, including no
medical records of consent for all the procedures performed on
Rivers. It also said the doctor failed to detect her
deteriorating vital signs.
The CMS said an unannounced survey will be conducted to
determine if the clinic is in compliance.
Melissa Rivers, the only child of the comedian, has hired
lawyers to investigate the circumstances surrounding her
mother's death.
(Reporting by Patricia Reaney; Editing by Piya Sinha-Roy and
Andre Grenon)