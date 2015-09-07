Sept 7 "Mad Men" star Jon Hamm and his
girlfriend of nearly two decades, actress and filmmaker Jennifer
Westfeldt, have ended their relationship, celebrity publication
People magazine reported on Monday.
"With great sadness, we have decided to separate, after 18
years of love and shared history," the couple told the magazine
in a joint statement. "We will continue to be supportive of each
other in every way possible moving forward," the statement said.
Hamm, 44, and Westfeldt, 45, were considered a model couple
in Hollywood, staying together through Hamm's sky-rocketing fame
during eight years on the hit AMC show "Mad Men." They first met
in 1997.
In recent months they had battled rumors of a split and were
last seen together publicly on July 22 in New York, People
reported.
Hamm earned eight Emmy nominations for his dark portrayal as
Don Draper on "Mad Men," which chronicled the advertising world
and shifts in American society during the 1960s. The series
finale in May drew 3.3 million viewers.
Westfeldt is best known for writing and starring in the
independent movies "Kissing Jessica Stein" and "Friends with
Kids."
