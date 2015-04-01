Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 31 Groundbreaking singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell, one of the stars of the Woodstock era, has been hospitalized, her official website said on Tuesday.
"Joni has been hospitalized. We are awaiting official word on her condition and will post it here as soon as we know," a statement on the website said. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order