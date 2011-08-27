LOS ANGELES Aug 26 A jury found movie producer
Jon Peters was guilty on Friday of sexual harassment and
ordered the man behind films such as "Batman" to pay more than
$3 million to a former personal assistant.
The nine-woman, three-man panel awarded Shelly Morita
$822,000 in compensatory damages. They found that Peters
created a hostile work environment and acted with malice, which
led to a second phase of the trial in which they awarded the
Morita an additional $2.5 million.
Peters, a onetime hairdresser turned movie mogul whose
producing credits include "The Color Purple," "The Bonfire of
the Vanities" and "Superman Returns," was not present for the
verdicts. Along with former business partner Peter Guber, he
also ran Sony Pictures movie studio for a time.
Morita, a 44-year-old single mother, sued Peters and his
company, J.P. Organization Inc., in December 2006.
She claimed he inappropriately touched her and alleged that
he crawled into bed with her when they were in Australia during
the filming of "Superman Returns."
In his testimony, Peters, 66, denied any wrongdoing. His
attorney said the verdicts will be appealed.
