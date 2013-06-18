June 18 Teen pop star Justin Bieber was involved in a late-night traffic accident, which Los Angeles media said injured a photographer who had been among a crowd trying to take pictures of the singer.

Video taken outside the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles showed Bieber, 19, behind the wheel of his white Ferrari, surrounded by photographers as he tried to leave the club shortly before midnight on Monday, KCAL-TV reported on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Craig Valenzuela, a Los Angeles Police Department traffic commander, confirmed Bieber was involved in a traffic accident but could not provide further details.

Celebrity website TMZ said Bieber motioned the photographers to clear out of the way but apparently pinned one between his Ferrari and a parked car as he pulled out. He then drove away.

KCAL said the photographer was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his left leg.

In another driving incident involving Bieber in May, police said he was under investigation after neighbors complained he had been speeding through his gated Los Angeles-area community in a Ferrari.

The Canadian singer has been the subject of a series of headline-grabbing incidents over the past year, which saw German authorities seize a capuchin monkey Bieber had kept as a pet after he was unable to provide proper documentation for the animal at Munich airport.

In London, the singer scuffled with a photographer outside a hotel where he was staying during a European tour. (Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)