LOS ANGELES, June 18 Teen pop star Justin Bieber struck a photographer with his Ferrari sports car while driving away from a comedy club in Los Angeles on Monday night, but the accident was not considered a hit-and-run, police said.

Video taken outside the Laugh Factory comedy club showed Bieber behind the wheel of his white Ferrari, surrounded by photographers as he was pulling away.

Celebrity website TMZ said Bieber motioned the photographers to clear out of the way but apparently pinned one between his Ferrari and a parked car as he pulled out. He then drove away.

"It was not a hit-and-run," Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Bruce Borihanh said on Tuesday. "The investigation is ongoing."

He said the photographer's injuries were not life-threatening.

A representative for Bieber declined to comment.

Bieber is under investigation in a separate driving incident in May after his neighbors complained that he had been speeding through his gated Los Angeles-area community.

The Canadian singer has been the subject of a series of headline-grabbing incidents over the past year. German authorities seized a capuchin monkey Bieber had kept as a pet after he was unable to provide proper documentation for the animal at Munich airport. And in London, the singer scuffled with a photographer outside a hotel during a European tour. (Reporting by Ian Simpson and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Scott Malone and Grant McCool)