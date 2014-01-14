LOS ANGELES Jan 14 A search of teen pop star Justin Bieber's home was conducted on Tuesday on suspicion of felony vandalism after the "Boyfriend" singer was accused of pelting his neighbor's home with eggs, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's spokesman said.

"We are in the process of executing a search warrant on Justin Bieber's home," spokesman Steve Whitmore said, adding that Bieber and others at his Calabasas, California, home, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Los Angeles were detained during the search.

Bieber, 19, is also being questioned by sheriff's deputies about the Jan. 9 incident in the upscale gated commmunity, in which he is alleged to have thrown eggs against his neighbor's home, Whitmore said.

The vandalism case is being treated as a felony because it caused "thousands and thousands of dollars of damage" to the house, Whitmore said.

It is not known what triggered the alleged incident between Bieber and his neighbor, but the Canada-born pop star has had several publicized run-ins with his neighbors.

Last year, Bieber was accused of speeding through the neighborhood in a Ferrari sports car and also spitting on his neighbor during a confrontation over parties at the singer's home. Prosecutors did not bring charges against Bieber in either case. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; editing Mary Milliken and Gunna Dickson)