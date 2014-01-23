MIAMI BEACH, Fla. Jan 23 Teen pop star Justin Bieber was arrested in South Florida early on Thursday on charges of drunk driving and drag racing in a Lamborghini, the Miami Herald reported.

Full details of his arrest were not immediately available, but a Miami Beach police official told reporters the 19-year-old singer showed signs of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Police did not immediately return calls for comment.

The Miami Herald said the "Boyfriend" singer also made news earlier in his trip to South Florida, where he was reported to have spent tens of thousands of dollars at a strip club.

The police department in the Florida city of Opa-locka said it was investigating the actions of officers who gave Bieber and his entourage an unauthorized escort through traffic after they landed at a local airport.

The headlines about Bieber's personal life are the latest in a string of incidents that have overshadowed his music career in the last year as the Canadian star who shot to fame at age 15 transitions to adulthood.

Earlier this month, detectives in California raided Bieber's home after he was accused of pelting a neighbor's house with eggs. (Reporting by Zachary Fagenson; Writing by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Scott Malone and Stephen Powell)