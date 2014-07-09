LOS ANGELES, July 9 Pop star Justin Bieber will be charged with misdemeanor vandalism for allegedly pelting a neighbor's home with eggs in January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said on Wednesday.

Bieber, 20, could have faced a felony charge if damage to the home in an upscale Calabasas, California, community was greater than $20,000. The vandalism charge adds to the Canadian singer's recent legal woes in which has been charged with assault in Toronto and driving under the influence in Miami Beach. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by James Dalgleish)