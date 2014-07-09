Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LOS ANGELES, July 9 Pop star Justin Bieber will be charged with misdemeanor vandalism for allegedly pelting a neighbor's home with eggs in January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney said on Wednesday.
Bieber, 20, could have faced a felony charge if damage to the home in an upscale Calabasas, California, community was greater than $20,000. The vandalism charge adds to the Canadian singer's recent legal woes in which has been charged with assault in Toronto and driving under the influence in Miami Beach. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey; Editing by James Dalgleish)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)