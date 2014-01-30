TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian police charged Justin Bieber on Wednesday with assaulting a limousine driver in Toronto in December, the latest in a string legal troubles for the young pop star.

Toronto police said in a statement Bieber allegedly struck the limousine driver on the back of the head several times during an altercation.

The charges have not been proven in court and representatives for Bieber, 19, could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Eric Walsh)