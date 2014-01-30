TORONTO Jan 29 Canadian pop star Justin Bieber was mobbed by screaming fans and journalists as he entered a Toronto police station on Wednesday following reports he will be charged with assault over an incident in the city in December.

Bieber arrived in a black SUV and was escorted into the police station by bodyguards and police officers as both photographers and fans tried to push their way in for a closer look.

(Reporting by Allison Martell and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Bernard Orr)