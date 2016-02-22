NEW YORK Feb 22 Pop star Kesha's former music producer on Monday hit back at a "trial by Twitter" social media campaign backed by some of the biggest names in the music industry over the singer's bid to extricate herself from a recording contract with a man who she claims raped and manipulated her.

Taylor Swift has donated $250,000 to Kesha while Lady Gaga, Kelly Clarkson, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are among hundreds who have posted messages on Instagram and Twitter to the fast-growing #FreeKesha campaign.

Anger and sympathy for the "Tik Tok" singer swelled after a New York judge ruled on Friday that Kesha, 28, could not be released from her recording contract with Sony Music despite filing a sexual assault lawsuit in 2014 against her producer and former mentor, Dr. Luke.

"Most important for Kesha, is that these beautiful, powerful women are standing behind her, letting the world see how powerful the truth is!" Kesha's mother, Pebe Sebert, posted on Twitter on Sunday, after announcing the donation from Swift.

Swift's representative confirmed the pop star had donated $250,000 to "meet any of the singer's financial needs."

Dr. Luke's attorney, Christine Lepera, on Monday again denied Kesha's allegations of rape and emotional abuse and accused the singer and her legal team of conducting a "trial by Twitter, using a vicious smear campaign to ruin his reputation."

She said the allegations in Kesha's lawsuit are "outright lies that have been advanced to extort a contract renegotiation and money." Dr. Luke countersued in 2014 and both cases have yet to come to trial.

Lepera said Kesha, who burst on the music scene in 2009, was "already 'free' to record and release music without working with Dr. Luke as a producer if she doesn't want to."

"Any claim that she isn't 'free' is a myth," Lepera said. (Reporting By Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bill Trott)