LOS ANGELES Aug 10 Reality TV star Kim
Kardashian sued retailer Old Navy on Wednesday to force the
clothing store chain to quit using a look-alike model in
advertisements the celebrity claims hijack her fame.
Attorneys for the star of TV show "Keeping Up with the
Kardashians" on the E! cable network said in the lawsuit that
Old Navy knew what it was doing when it launched the sales
blitz in February using a woman with a striking resemblance to
the fashion trendsetter.
"The infringing ads are likely to cause confusion, and have
caused actual confusion, in the minds of the consuming public
as to an association of Kim Kardashian with defendants'
products and services," the lawsuit states.
Kardashian's suit was filed in U.S. District Court for the
Central District of California against Delaware-based Gap Inc
(GPS.N), the parent company of Old Navy, which also was named.
A representative for Gap could not be reached on Wednesday
night.
Canadian-born entertainer Melissa Molinaro, who was
featured in the Old Navy advertising campaign and has been
singled out in some media reports for her resemblance to
Kardashian, was not named in the lawsuit.
Advertisements for Old Navy starring Molinaro show her
getting her nails done, walking her dog and dancing on a
supermarket's checkout counter.
Kardashian, 30, is known for living her life in front of
cameras, mixing celebrity glamour and her daily routine with
her sisters on the TV show, as well as in magazines and other
media. She first gained fame for appearing in a private sex
tape that famously went public, but has transcended that
notoriety to become a bona fide celebrity.
The lawsuit alleges unfair competition and violation of
both the California common law right of publicity and the
state's statutory right of publicity.
Kardashian is seeking a permanent injunction barring Gap
and Old Navy from using her likeness in advertising, and an
unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages.
