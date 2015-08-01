WASHINGTON Aug 1 Jerome Kohlberg Jr., a founder of investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and a pioneer of the leveraged buyout, died on Thursday at his home in Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts, at age 90, according to The New York Times.

His son James said the cause was cancer, the Times reported on Saturday.

Kohlberg began working at investment bank Bear Stearns & Co in 1955, where he mentored younger colleagues Henry Kravis and George Roberts. The three formed their own firm, KKR, in 1976.

It is best known for taking over tobacco and food conglomerate RJR Nabisco, chronicled in the book "Barbarians at the Gate: the Fall of RJR Nabisco", a deal that heralded an industry of large, often hostile, corporate takeovers, according to the Times.

Kohlberg quit KKR in 1987, a year before that deal was completed, and moved away from large-scale leveraged buyouts toward smaller deals reached on friendly terms under a new entity, Kohlberg & Company, it said.

Kohlberg was born on July 10, 1925, and grew up in New Rochelle, New York. He attended Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania and served in the U.S. Navy before graduating from Harvard Business School and Columbia Law School, according to a biography on his company's website. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jason Neely)