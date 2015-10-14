(Adds comments from urologist, background)
By Fiona Ortiz
CHICAGO Oct 14 U.S. health authorities warned
consumers recently about dangers of so-called herbal Viagra,
non-prescription products sold to enhance sexual performance,
reportedly used by former professional basketball player Lamar
Odom, who is in critical condition in a Las Vegas hospital. The
cause of Odom's collapse is not known.
The hospital has not commented on his condition, but
entertainment website TMZ.com reported that Odom was on life
support after collapsing in a legal brothel in Nevada on
Tuesday.
Brothel owner Dennis Hof said in an email that staff there
had reported Odom was taking herbal sexual enhancement capsules.
Gregory Bales, a professor of surgery and a urologist at the
University of Chicago, said an unregulated sex performance
supplement could cause a severe reaction.
"You can get into trouble because some of these remedies for
sexual prowess are stimulants. For sure, these supplements,
taken in sufficient quantity, can cause problems with your
cardiovascular system," Bales said.
Bales, who handles sexual dysfunction cases, said patients
ask him about supplements every week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has found that some
supplements sold as herbal alternatives to Viagra or Cialis
contain the active ingredients of those drugs. Sildenafil, the
active ingredient in Viagra, can be dangerous for someone with
an undiagnosed cardiac issue, Bales said.
Dozens of supplements are sold online and in retail
establishments and touted as natural or herbal versions of
prescription drugs for erectile dysfunction, the Food and Drug
Administration said in a consumer update released on Oct. 1.
The update warned that products falsely marketed as "dietary
supplements" that promise to enhance sexual performance are "a
risky proposition."
"We're finding an alarming number of these products sold
online and in retail stores," the agency's national health fraud
coordinator Gary Coody said in the report. He said they are
often sold in single-serving sizes at gas stations or from
vending machines.
"We've seen pills, coffees, chewing gum and dissolvable oral
strips that contain hidden drug ingredients or untested
chemicals," Coody said.
The consumer warning said the risk is that the products
often contain drug ingredients that could interact dangerously
with heart disease medicines or other prescription drugs.
The 6-foot, 10-inch-tall (2-metre) athlete has long been
reported to have had issues with cocaine abuse, although this
has never been publicly confirmed. He has admitted only to using
marijuana.
During the 2000-2001 season, Odom was suspended for
violating the National Basketball Association's antidrug policy.
In 2013, he pleaded no contest in Los Angeles to a charge of
driving under the influence and was ordered to undergo
rehabilitation for three months for alcohol abuse.
